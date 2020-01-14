Dimash Qudaibergen – Arnau-Tour 2020

"The six-octave man"

An extraordinary talent, uniquely clean sounds and an enviable ambition - the whole world has turned its eyes to the young Kazakh singer Dimasch Kudaibergen. Not without good reason, his friend and teacher, maestro Igor Krutoj, predicts: "Believe me, in the future the world will be at Dimash’s feet." The work of the talented singer, musician and composer quickly inspired millions of people around the world! In March 2020, European audiences will have the unique opportunity to experience Dimasch on stage with his dazzling concert program "Arnau" (Dedication).

Dimash is a master of both classical and pop singing. His uniqueness lies in his enormous vocal range, which he usually presents completely within a single song: The young artist can inspire with a gentle baritone timbre, countertenor voice and the female soprano. In addition, he masters the techniques of bel canto singing in its entirety. Dimash has the ability to combine different vocal styles, which is reflected in his diverse compositions and his colorful repertoire.

Spectators worldwide not only love him for his great voice, they also appreciate his sincere and honest manner, his songs in different languages and his interactions with the audience. Dimasch is an outstanding singer, a veritable gold piece with an angelic voice. His songs are full of emotion and make goose bumps. With his vocal art, he reaches the hearts of the people.

